Waqainabete denies Panadol shortage, Prasad adamant

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete refuted claims by NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad that there is a shortage of Panadol in health facilities.

On Tuesday while speaking about economic recovery and for the government to cut down on its expenditure, Professor Prasad claimed that hospitals don’t have Panadol and tablets for diabetes.

Dr Waqainabete says they have more than 87 percent stock need for three months.

He says the NFP Leader misled the parliament on Tuesday and such statements have effects on the ordinary people.

“These type of statements actually have an effect on our people not coming to institutions, not coming to the health centres, not coming to the facility. If you just say things bluntly, then what happens. Then our people will say why should I go to the hospital? That’s irresponsible statement and please do not mislead parliament.”

Professor Prasad has told us that his claims are not baseless as he has got his information from his visits to hospitals and clinics.

He says these claims are not only made by patients but also by medical professionals.

We will have more on this story later.