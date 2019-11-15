Vuniwaqa responds to Qereqeretabua’s claims

The Minister for Women has denounced Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua for not giving facts on the modification of homes for persons with disabilities.

Qereqeretabua claimed the removal of funding for housing upgrades for persons with disabilities will increase the vulnerability of a largely ignored portion of the Fijian population, including the elderly.

She went on to claim that this will directly strike at a family’s ability to meet everyday needs.

“It will reduce women’s access to employment and education. 91% of Fijians with disabilities require structural modifications to improve their homes and living environment. The severity of impairments increases exponentially without such improvements to their home.”

In response, Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa said while it may not be the same amount as allocated in the current year, funding is still there.

Vuniwaqa says the homes will now be modified by the Ministry of Housing with carpenters from the Public Rental Board.

“To Hon. Qereqeretabua and others from the opposition who may wish to preach to this Government about the importance of Fijians living with disabilities. Please don’t. Just don’t! We know how important they are. It was this Government that gave meaning to the empowerment of Fijians living with disabilities.”

The Minister says in total, across the five Ministries, the government has allocated $21.8m to empower Fijian with disabilities in the coming fiscal year.