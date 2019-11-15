Vuniwaqa calls for unity, Radrodro wants action

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa says that it’s time for all to work together in the fight in the prevention of violence against women in the country.

This was met with strong objection from SODELPA MP, Salote Radrodro, who claims it is about action and not talk.

Vuniwaqa says the five-year National Action Plan will start this year to help Fiji better deal with the growing problem of violence against women, particularly at the hands of their partners.

She says the plan will look at different areas to help fight this social issue, which saw 10 women lose their lives last year due to domestic violence.

“It will not happen overnight, but the time for change is here and now. It is time to further our collective action and that takes all of us, working at the same time towards the same goal, following one process. I am hopeful and dedicated and I am optimistic that we may arrive sooner than we expect to our desired destination-gender equality.”

Radrodro in her response pointing claiming action was needed to fight this growing problem.

“Talk is cheap. Honourable Speaker, without any action to realize our passion, to realize our sharing of the hurt of families of women and children that have suffered Honorable Speaker, all this talk comes to null.”

Debate continues in Parliament.