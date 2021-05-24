Vola ni Kawa Bula not under attack: PM

The Bill for an act to amend the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Act has been passed today following a robust debate in Parliament.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while contributing to the debate clarified that the amendment does not have any consequences in the registration of i-Taukei in the Vola ni Kawa Bula.

Registration of new births under the BDM Registration Act is separate and different to the registration in the VKB under the i-Taueki Lands act 1905.

The Prime Minister also says that the Vola ni Kawa Bula is not under attack from this amendment.

Bainimarama adds that the amendment does not pose any consequence on culture and the maintenance of the Vola ni Kawa Bula.

More details soon…