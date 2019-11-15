Usamate urges for more participation from union members

Former Minister for Employment Jone Usamate yesterday hit out at Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua who claims that the tripartite mechanism is not working.

Qereqeretabua claims the government is not paying close attention to the review of labor laws.

“Unions I believe are boycotting the ERAB because government is not complying with the timelines in respect of the review of labor laws and essential national industry decree.”

Not mincing his words, Usamate refuted the claims by Qereqeretabua.”

“The honorable Qereqeretabua has basically stated that the unions have not been participating into the employment relations advisory report becasue they were talking about the permit. The refusal to get the permit. The Ministry of employment does not have anything to do with permit. If you want the tripartite mechanism to function you need to the party, sit and make it.”

Usamate also urged the NFP MP for more involvement from them and the union to contribute to the tripartite mechanism.

He adds the government doesn’t only rely on the employment centres but also considers other relevant institutes in the country to address employment issues.

“If you want to see the proof of the pudding, you look at unemployment rate in this country. The last findings on unemployment put youth unemployment in this country at only 4.5 percent. That is the proof of the pudding.”

Usamate re-affirms that all government agencies in the country have a common goal of working towards further reducing the unemployment rate.