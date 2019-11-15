Usamate hits out at Nawaikula

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate has slammed Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula saying it is ridiculous of him to say things without any facts.

While supporting the COVID-19 Response Budget in parliament yesterday, Usamate said these things should not be said considering the tremendous effort put in by the Health officials and other agencies in the fight against COVID-19.

Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula had blamed the government for bringing the virus to Fiji during the parliamentary debate.

He also blamed the Health Minister despite the effort by his ministry to address the issue.

“You, incompetent, just look at how you handle Coronavirus, you have not even gazetted, you have you power under Section 35 and you have done nothing.”

Usamate says health workers have been working long hours in an effort to contain the virus.

“I was quite taken back at the statement that was done by the Honorable Nawaikula talking about the role of the Minister for Health saying that he has not done anything. People in that Ministry have been working very hard, they have been working very wrong hours. Not just them, all other agencies that are sitting there long hours making sure the members of the Military. Members from my Ministry, other ministries working very hard to address this.”

Usamate says the government has put in place measures such as the nationwide curfew, Lautoka lockdown and the halting of passenger shipping services to maritime islands and it’s the MP’s responsibility to ensure that every Fijian adheres to these measures.