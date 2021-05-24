Home

Parliament

Usamate disappointed with Opposition

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 22, 2021 12:43 pm
Minister for infrastructure, Jone Usamate.

Minister for infrastructure, Jone Usamate has expressed disappointment with the Opposition for putting a political twist on Fiji’s national airline.

Usamate says statements by the opposition regarding the government guaranteeing Fiji Airways borrowings are unpatriotic.

He says one does not need to think about the upcoming election, but what is needed today.

The minister adds the Opposition does not realize the importance of Fiji Airways and how critical the airline is for Fiji.

“I don’t need to fully look at the annual report to know how important Fiji Airways is. I look at the growth of tourism, I look at the need to make sure that jobs start again when the plane starts flying. Why I see that see the importance of Fiji Airways. I say shame on you all.”

Usamate says there needs to be money put into things that generates income, but giving a guarantee does not mean the government is giving money.

The Minister says it’s just an assurance that when Fiji Airways goes out to the market seeking funding it will have government support.

He has called on the Opposition to stop thinking about the election.

