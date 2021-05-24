Usamate backs civil servants

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate took a swipe at SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka who claims that staff at the Ministry are leaving.

Gavoka claims a lot of professionals within the Ministry have left and have found better opportunities elsewhere.

The SODELPA Leader says the sector plays a very important role in the economy and claims people are leaving because the system is biased.

“It is a situation that needs to be addressed, the Ministry has to be resourced and the right people are recruited and retained. They are leaving Hon Speaker because the system they work under is very biased and they are demotivated.”

Minister Jone Usamate then told Gavoka there is no evidence and that claims he made are figments of his imaginations.

He says Gavoka had just belittled the work that has been done by people in the Ministry.

Usamate told Gavoka to come up with objective facts adding he is disappointed at his comment.

“We are honorable members of this honorable parliament. When we stand up to speak we speak on the basis of fact and I say shame on you for bringing that up, if you have any evidence bring it to me and I will discuss it with the management team. We have hardworking civil servants in this country, a lot of hardworking people.”

Usamate says he has served in the Ministry for two years and he has worked with a strong team beginning with its Permanent Secretary.

Usamate says it’s a tragic to see Members of Parliament belittling civil servants.

He then called on the SODELPA Leader not to bring hogwash to the Parliament.