Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Usamate backs civil servants

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 7, 2022 4:55 pm
SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka [left] and Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate took a swipe at SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka who claims that staff at the Ministry are leaving.

Gavoka claims a lot of professionals within the Ministry have left and have found better opportunities elsewhere.

The SODELPA Leader says the sector plays a very important role in the economy and claims people are leaving because the system is biased.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is a situation that needs to be addressed, the Ministry has to be resourced and the right people are recruited and retained. They are leaving Hon Speaker because the system they work under is very biased and they are demotivated.”

Minister Jone Usamate then told Gavoka there is no evidence and that claims he made are figments of his imaginations.

He says Gavoka had just belittled the work that has been done by people in the Ministry.

Usamate told Gavoka to come up with objective facts adding he is disappointed at his comment.

“We are honorable members of this honorable parliament. When we stand up to speak we speak on the basis of fact and I say shame on you for bringing that up, if you have any evidence bring it to me and I will discuss it with the management team. We have hardworking civil servants in this country, a lot of hardworking people.”

Usamate says he has served in the Ministry for two years and he has worked with a strong team beginning with its Permanent Secretary.

Usamate says it’s a tragic to see Members of Parliament belittling civil servants.

He then called on the SODELPA Leader not to bring hogwash to the Parliament.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.