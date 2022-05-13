Upgrading health facilities is imperative: Dr Waqainabete

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Health Ministry had to make crucial decisions in the upgrading of certain health facilities to ensure the inclusion of nursing practitioners.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this ensures diversification of roles for broader coverage of public health issues, of which the roles and understanding of nursing are critical.

He says the ministry also intends to follow through with the progress of upgrading medical facilities so that Fijians receive quality health care.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are beginning to have recognition as the Ministry of Health and Medical Services internationally because of the way we’ve recovered from COVID in terms of our response and also the high vaccination rate that we have.”

Waqainabete says for all countries to reach Sustainable Development Goal 3 on health and well-being, the World Health Organization estimates that the world will need an additional nine million nurses and midwives by the year 2030.