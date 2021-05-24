Tudravu not standing for any political party

Former Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu confirms to FBC News that he will not stand for any political party in this year’s General Election.

This follows rumours on social media that Tudravu will be contesting the elections under the People’s Alliances Party.

Tudravu says he has turned down several requests from parties asking him to contest in this year’s elections.

Article continues after advertisement

“At this point time, politics is out of my mind. I would like to just concentrate on the areas that have been pointed out and just enjoy the retirement that I am having now. I have been working so hard being a police officer and coming out of it, the job that I am doing now is enjoyable to me because I am helping the people and the province. I am not committed to discussing any political issue or to stand in any political party in this election.”

Tudravu says he is not committed to discussing any political issue or to stand in any political party in this general election.

He served the Fiji Police Force for 39 years, having reached the post of Acting Police Commissioner before his retirement last year.