Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|
Tobacco licensing extended to five years

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 10, 2022 1:10 pm
Tobacco licensing has been extended to five years after amendments were passed in parliament this morning.

The Bill also seeks to amend the Act to exempt a person from payment of the prescribed fees where the person did not operate as outlined in the person’s license due to difficulties faced as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

The amendment applies to manufacturers, importers or distributors of tobacco products or e-cigarettes.

There is also a provision for a fee exemption for those who did not manufacture, import or distribute any tobacco product or e-cigarette, or sell or barter suki due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The exemption can also be applied if concerned parties incurred significant loss of revenue.

 

