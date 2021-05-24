Tobacco licensing extended to five years

Tobacco licensing has been extended to five years after amendments were passed in parliament this morning.

The Bill also seeks to amend the Act to exempt a person from payment of the prescribed fees where the person did not operate as outlined in the person’s license due to difficulties faced as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

The amendment applies to manufacturers, importers or distributors of tobacco products or e-cigarettes.

There is also a provision for a fee exemption for those who did not manufacture, import or distribute any tobacco product or e-cigarette, or sell or barter suki due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The exemption can also be applied if concerned parties incurred significant loss of revenue.