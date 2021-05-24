Tikoduadua criticized for comments against Speaker

National Federation Party President Pio Tikoduadua has come under fire in parliament for comments against the Speaker.

Tikoduadua claimed that Ratu Epeli Nailatikau was allowing the government to abuse the parliamentary process by using Standing Orders 51, to rush Bills through the House.

He was referring to four Bills that were tabled in parliament last night and are being debated today.

“SO much for transparency and accountability Mr Speaker, and I regret to say that you too are permitting this total abuse of the parliamentary process to continue by the government.”

Ratu Epeli pointed out that it is the prerogative of the government to use Standing Orders 51 to pass laws and there is nothing wrong with using existing provisions to bring Bills to parliament.

“I have no problems with Standing Orders 51. It’s there in the Standing Order of the Parliament of Fiji and it can be used by the government to pass legislation.”

Government MPs however, weren’t pleased with Tikoduadua’s comments and his behaviour was brought up repeatedly during a debate this morning.

The NFP President then got up to defend himself, saying he has never disrespected the Speaker.

“I made a point, I respect the Speaker in all degrees. It doesn’t mean that I have to agree all the time. This is what this House is about. I do not have to agree with the Honourable Speaker. I disagree with him all the time, he knows. There is no disrespect earned, there is no disrespect made.”

The Speaker did not direct Tikoduadua to withdraw his statement.