Tabuya says she will not apologise

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 6, 2021 6:50 am
[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP, Lynda Tabuya says she cannot apologize to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces for her recent comments.

Tabuya has made claims in parliament that soldiers initially breached COVID-19 measures and navy personnel breached protocols in the past two weeks.

Tabuya adds this is not about blaming anybody, especially front line workers.

She says this is about being accountable to the public for breaches in protocol and plugging any gaps with a view to never repeating them.

