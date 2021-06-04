Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Parliament passes laws against COVID-19 breaches|28 new COVID-19 cases|Police officers need to follow social media policy|Ministry identifies FEMAT facility location|COVID positive frontliners not part of health response|Fiji receives additional 10,000 vaccines|Economic downturn needs to be mitigated says PM|Over 200,000 assistance applications received yesterday|Barber shops and hairdressers can apply to open|No new community outbreaks, positive indicator|Investment Bill 2020 passed|Bulanauca called out for COVID-19 cure method|Livestock supply to FMIB declined over the past few weeks|Sugar City businesses slowly picking up|Reduction must flow down to customers: RBF|MPs speak on military blame game|Over 800 civil servants part of COVID-19 response team|Automatic registration for round 6 & lockdown relief|Children to be kept at home while shopping|13 new cases take daily tally to 35|CWM Hospital data evaluation continues|Ministry continues with aggressive screening|FNU takes action against staff|Frontliners are not super spreaders: PM|Fijians continue to turn up for vaccination drive|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Tabuya put on notice for breaching parliamentary standing order

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 4, 2021 11:00 am

Opposition Whip, Lynda Tabuya has today been put on notice for breaching Standing Order 29a Clause 2.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau says this comes as a ruling on a point of order raised by the Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday.

This comes as a social media post was made by Tabuya during the Parliament sitting.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Epeli says after thorough investigation, Tabuya was wrong to say that her people posted the post in question as it was a post from her personal page.

The Speaker of Parliament made it clear that whilst in Parliament, the Honorable Tabuya still can cover parliamentary debate but what is not permitted is for her team to be selectively commenting on her personal page.

“Honorable members Standing Order 29a clause 2 is very clear and clearly states that “a member must not make any social media posting or media releases in relation to any parliamentary business during the sitting of parliament or any parliamentary committee.”

Ratu Epeli says this must not be permitted to go on adding that Tabuya is publicly remanded for breaching Standing Order 29a Clause 2.

The Speaker of Parliament has also put Tabuya on notice that any further repetition of the breach will result in more severe penalty.

He says this can include suspension from Parliament as well as being cited for contempt of Parliament.

Ratu Epeli stresses that the order and decorum of parliament must be maintained and upheld at all times.

Tabuya has yesterday stated that it was her team outside of Parliament, which was posting on Facebook and not her.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.