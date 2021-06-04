Tabuya put on notice for breaching parliamentary standing order

Opposition Whip, Lynda Tabuya has today been put on notice for breaching Standing Order 29a Clause 2.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau says this comes as a ruling on a point of order raised by the Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday.

This comes as a social media post was made by Tabuya during the Parliament sitting.

Ratu Epeli says after thorough investigation, Tabuya was wrong to say that her people posted the post in question as it was a post from her personal page.

The Speaker of Parliament made it clear that whilst in Parliament, the Honorable Tabuya still can cover parliamentary debate but what is not permitted is for her team to be selectively commenting on her personal page.

“Honorable members Standing Order 29a clause 2 is very clear and clearly states that “a member must not make any social media posting or media releases in relation to any parliamentary business during the sitting of parliament or any parliamentary committee.”

Ratu Epeli says this must not be permitted to go on adding that Tabuya is publicly remanded for breaching Standing Order 29a Clause 2.

The Speaker of Parliament has also put Tabuya on notice that any further repetition of the breach will result in more severe penalty.

He says this can include suspension from Parliament as well as being cited for contempt of Parliament.

Ratu Epeli stresses that the order and decorum of parliament must be maintained and upheld at all times.

Tabuya has yesterday stated that it was her team outside of Parliament, which was posting on Facebook and not her.