Tabuya proposes and withdraws salary cut for PM’s office

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 28, 2021 12:37 pm
Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya tabled a motion to reduce wages and salaries in the Prime Minister’s Office, only to withdraw it a short while later.

While discussing allocations for the Prime Minister’s Office, Tabuya proposed the allocation of $1.6m for Personal Emoluments be cut by half, or just over $750,000.

“This is about the Office of the Prime Minister and the PM’s own salary and wages. He needs to be considerate of what’s going on in the country and as the Leader, have a think about the kind of expenses which have remained the same, not reflected in the budget this year.”

However, Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum then explained that if this were to happen, the civil servants in the Office of the Prime Minister would be made redundant.

He also questioned whether civil service redundancy is a policy of SODELPA.

Tabuya then promptly withdrew her motion.

