Tabuya again makes suggestion for Government to print money

Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya has taken the path again that she took four months ago to suggest that the Government should print money to solve economic woes.

Tabuya while attacking the Government says this is the only solution to assist Fijians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Prime Minister right now should look at this one solution need to look at the solution which I have been talking about for the past year, I have been advocating that she has been advocating since last year and that is to print money.”

Tabuya says while the idea is bold and controversial but unprecedented times call for such measures.

During budget consultation last year, Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had said that if they start printing money it could lead to inflation.

He had also said that they are in the business of managing the economy and not printing notes.

Earlier this year following the 2021/2022 National Budget he had pointed out that the government does not have the authority to tell the Reserve Bank to print more money – and if the Central Bank did so – there would be no free cash for the State.

He had also said that printing money is not the answer to solving Fiji’s economic woes.