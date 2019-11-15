Suspension an avenue to unify the party: Rabuka

Sitiveni Rabuka a member of the SODELPA (suspended party) says they respect the decision made by the Registrar of Political Parties this afternoon.

Rabuka says the suspended party members will put together a report that will aim to make them constitutionally sustainable within the 60 days’ time given by the FEO.

He states party members held a briefing at the Opposition Chambers straight after the announcement and says this is an opportune time to fix the damage.

“I cannot say I’m a party leader or anything of that sort, I’m a member of suspended political party’ and it’s up to us to meet the requirements lay down by the Supervisor of Elections and we have 60 days, tomorrow is within 60 days”.

The suspended party says it will not appeal the decision.