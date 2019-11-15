Home

Suspended SODEPLA Party MPs will not be paid for 60 days

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
May 27, 2020 12:50 pm
Speaker of the Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau. [File Photo]

Suspended SODELPA party members who were sitting Members of Parliament will also now lose out on any remuneration.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau clarified that given the party’s suspension, the members would not be entitled to any remuneration or allowances for the duration of their 60 day suspension.

Furthermore, the members would also be restricted from participating in parliament and its subsequent committees during their suspended period.

“During the period of suspension, Members of Parliament of the SODELPA Party including caucus staff are not permitted to access the parliament premises.”

The Speaker prior to adjourning last night’s sitting also told the house that the members of the suspended party had been duly informed of these actions and would have to adhere to them.

The party’s suspension he highlighted would be reviewed once their status is determined by the Registrar of Political Parties.

The SODELPA party suspension came into effect on the 26th of May.

