Survey fails test of methodology disclosure: Dr Reddy

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 20, 2021 1:40 pm

The Minister for Agriculture has today raised questions regarding the methodology used in the 2019/20 Household and Income Expenditure Survey.

Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the recent survey by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics fails the test of full methodology disclosure.

He adds the government is also at a loss to understand how the data was collected.

The Agriculture Minister says the HIES is flawed because data from different reference periods were used together.

“How on earth can you lump this data. The data collected is from two different reference periods. The opposition was defending this methodology.”

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad claims the Fiji Bureau of Statistics has used credible samples for the survey.

The Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in his press conference last week also labeled the methodology used by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics as unreliable and flawed.

