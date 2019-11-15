Speaker to decide on Opposition petitions

There are three Opposition petitions currently before the Speaker of the Parliament.

In the first sitting of 2020, the Speaker of the House Ratu Epeli Nailatikau as part of the communications from the chair revealed that he was considering a number of petitions brought to his attention.

“I received three petitions from the Opposition and I am still considering and reviewing these petitions. Once I take a decision on these petitions, I will inform Honorable Members accordingly.”

While the Speaker did not reveal the contents of the petitions, he told Parliament that he may take a few days to decide on them or possibly return to the House with a decision as early as tomorrow.