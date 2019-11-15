Speaker to consider Opposition petitions

In his communications from the Chair this hour, the Speaker of the House of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau revealed that he has received three petitions from the Opposition.

The Speaker says he is currently reviewing the petitions and will decide on its continued progress or otherwise in a couple of days or possibly tomorrow.

He did not reveal any further information on the contents of the petitions.

Parliament has begun its first sitting for 2020.

You can watch the proceedings live this morning on FBC TV.