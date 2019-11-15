Speaker rules out Grace Roads investigation petition

Speaker of the Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, has this morning dismissed a petition calling for Parliament to investigate Grace Roads Church in Fiji.

The petition was by SODELPA MP, Lynda Tabuya.

Tabuya had stated that Grace Roads Church was founded on hate, and founder, Shin Ok-ju has assaulted her followers and promoted racism in her sermons.

Article continues after advertisement

The petition further says that this was due to claims that Ok-ju had publicly called the Fijian population mentally weak and her followers are superior beings to the people of Fiji.

Tabuya had requested for a Parliamentary inquiry into the presence, activity and business operations of the Church and of its 400 plus members in Fiji.

She had also called for the Church and its Korean employees be repatriated if the claims were found to be true.

Ratu Epeli in his ruling says Parliament says every person who is not a citizen but is lawfully in Fiji, has the right not to be expelled from the country until there is ruling by the court or the minister responsible.

The Speaker says Parliament has not been given the mandate to restrict the right through the petitions process.

He says claims in relation to racism and assault is already covered under the Public Order Act 1969 and the Crimes Act of 2009 respectively.

Dismissing the petition, Ratu Epeli says the Fiji Police Force is responsible for any investigation.