Parliament

Speaker rejects petitions against Bill 17

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 28, 2021 10:11 am
[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau has rejected three petitions against the iTaukei Land Trust Amendment Bill.

Ratu Epeli has informed parliament that all consequential Bills were tabled in the House immediately after the budget, and all MPs had voted to have it debated.

He adds three separate petitions from SODELPA leader Viliame Gavoka, Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya and MP Jese Saukuru, were submitted to him.

The Speaker says these petitions are out of order and the only way to defeat Bill 17 is to vote on it when the amendments are debated in the House.

More details soon.

