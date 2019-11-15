Speaker looks forward to Oppositions return to Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau is hoping the Opposition Members of Parliament will be present in the house today.

This after the Opposition members walked out of Parliament yesterday after a petition by them was dismissed by Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

The petition was submitted by SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka, who had called for a review by the Standing Committee on Natural Resources on the proposed mining project at the Sigatoka River.

In summing up the second day of Parliament which the majority of the time proceeded only with members from the government side, Nailatikau thanked them and said he hopes members from the other side will make it to Parliament today.

Meanwhile, the Opposition had said they will be writing to the Speaker to raise their concern on the matter that led them to walking out.