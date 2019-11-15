Speaker gives ruling on Rabuka, Tabuya petitions

Speaker of Parliament, Retu Epeli Nailatikau has given his ruling on a petition by Leader of Opposition, Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka had wanted the Standing Committee on Justice, Law & Human Rights to conduct a holistic inquiry into the new requirements needed for voter registration.

Rabuka had included in his petition concerns about the need for birth certificates to renew voter identification cards and the ban on married women using their husband’s name, unless they change it by deed poll.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Epeli says he has scrutinized the petition and Parliament does not have the responsibility on the matter.

He says the constitution firmly entrenches these matters as responsibility of the electoral commission.

In another ruling, Ratu Epeli has also disallowed the petition by Opposition MP, Lynda Tabuya.

Tabuya’s petition called for a parliamentary inquiry into domestic violence and the step we need to take as a nation to save lives.

Ratu Epeli says there is already a legal framework for this and also the Ministry responsible is already working on the issue.