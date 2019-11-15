Speaker dismisses petition, Opposition walks out

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau this morning dismissed a petition by Opposition MP Viliame Gavoka on the basis that it did not meet the requirements.

The petition was submitted by Gavoka had called for a holistic review by the Standing Committee on Natural Resources on the proposed mining project at the Sigatoka River.

As the ruling was delivered, Opposition members have walked out of Parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is my ruling that regardless of the issue of contention this petition cannot be tabled in parliament as in each instance, it seeks action which is not within the powers to take.”

As part of his ruling, the Speaker also further elaborated on the standards of petitions and the requirements that are needed in order for it to be appropriately considered.

Gavoka called for a point of order which the Speaker than over-ruled saying his ruling was final.

Following which all Opposition members then walked out.

The Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum than raised a point of order that despite the Speaker’s ruling, the Opposition’s actions of yet another walkout was disrespectful and that the Speaker should consider a sanction against the members to deter against such action.

In response, the Speaker said it was not the first time he had experienced such a walkout and that in a previous example he had allowed time for the members to reconsider their actions.

He then suspended the proceedings for morning tea.

Meanwhile, the opposition is currently in a meeting and is expected to call a press conference soon.

Two other petitions submitted by Lynda Tabuya were yesterday withdrawn.

We will bring you more on this developing story.