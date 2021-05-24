Home

Speaker clarifies the reasons for rejecting NFP motion

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 7, 2022 11:21 am
The Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau. [Source: Parliament of Fiji]

The Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau has cleared the air on the reasons he rejected the motion proposed by the National Federation Party Member of Parliament, Lenora Qereqeretabua.

The motion wanted that the Parliament agrees under Standing Order 129 to establish a Special Committee to carry out a holistic inquiry into the management and operations of Fiji’s Health Systems and to establish whether or not it is effective in dealing with Fiji’s evolving health care needs.

The Speaker stresses that the Party should not be making baseless claims which purport to bring disrepute to the Office of the Speaker and parliament.

He adds, these matters can be dealt with by the Standing Committee on Social Affairs and there is no need to have a separate committee, given that there is already an existing mechanism.

“Honorable members should take note that the parliament secretariat does not dictate what members of parliament can bring to the floor of parliament. The parliament secretariat rule is to implement the provisions of the Standing Orders as well as the decisions of the Business Committee. The Honorable Speaker has on many occasions ruled out or order such motions that propose to set up a special committee on particular issues because these issues can be dealt with by existing committees of parliament under their respective areas as provided for in standing orders 109.”

Nailatikau highlights that there is no need to duplicate the work carried out by the respective Committees.

