Some politicians serving their own needs: Adimaitoga

Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs Selai Adimaitoga claims politicians in the Opposition are putting themselves before the nation.

Adimaitoga claims when COVID-19 was at its peak Opposition politicians got together with media outlets like Fijivillage and the Fiji Times to spread lies about the vaccine.

Responding to the President’s address in parliament, Adimaitoga added these politicians did not care about people’s suffering.

She also claims the Fiji Times lied about military involvement during the COVID-19 pandemic claiming it made democracy in Fiji fragile.

Adimaitoga says they were caught out with their lies as International IDEA (Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance) stated that they had not observed a concern in the military’s involvement in the pandemic response.

She adds the military acted under the leadership of the Ministry of Health.

Questions have been sent to both media organizations.