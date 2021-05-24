SODELPA seeks court ruling on Bulitavu's seat

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is expected to file a legal challenge against the decision of Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau that MP Mosese Bulitavu can keep his seat in the House.

SODELPA earlier wrote to the Speaker asking that Bulitavu be removed as a Member Parliament for voting against the party line on the Amendment to the iTaukei Land Trust Act, and for supporting the national budget.

FBC News understands the matter will be called before the Court of Disputed Returns today.

Bulitavu had told FBC News that he will join the proceeding via live stream from his home in Bua.

Three SODELPA Management Board Members including MP Ro Filipe Tuisawau and Mitieli Bulanauca have said they have not been informed as the board needs to vote before endorsing any such action.

The third board member to highlight concern is Sakiusa Kaitani the representative of the Ra province.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka is likely to be present for the proceedings.

The case is expected to be called at 11 am today.