SODELPA hunts for informants

The Social Democratic Liberal Party executives tonight says moles in the party are a real concern as they try to keep the party together.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says too often the very people trusted with confidential information ends up leaking party secrets.

There are serious trust issues within SODELPA and Party leaders during a media briefing even asked reporters to give up their sources.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says elements within the party have been trying to undermine their work for years.

” My wife would ask me did this really happen, and I’m saying you know that person was like he was sitting right next to me at the meeting, I mean it didn’t happen this year, it’s been there since 2014.”

Party executives have tried to weed out conspirators and informants but with little success.

Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya says now the mole hunt is being taken very seriously.

“It’s really a very very small group of people I can say confidently within the Party that continues to take confidential information and leaks it to the media and it sensationalized and made so big but we will be working very hard to find and to stamp out these leaks.”

The SODELPA Leaders Forum consisting of President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau, Party Leader Viliame Gavoka and General Secretary Emele Duituturaga have taken it upon themselves to find these informants.

Party executives have already indicated that anyone found to be leaking information, or working with the media will be kicked out of SODELPA.

“This is been happening throughout the past and continues to happen and we are going to come through and find them and they are not going to be part of this journey going forward, we need to be information confidential, so we can agree and disagree.”

In recent months, most of SODELPA’s internal bickering, disunity, power struggles and discontentment have been on public display.

This may be a desperate attempt by the Party shore up leaks and try to salvage its public image which at the moment is the lowest it’s ever been.