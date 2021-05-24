Home

SODELPA filled with jokers: PM

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 4, 2021 11:55 am
[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has questioned how the Social Democratic Liberal Party can think to run the country when it can’t manage its internal affairs.

SODELPA has been embroiled in a power struggle for months now with attempts to topple its Leader Viliame Gavoka and General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

Bainimarama says the party is slowly crumbling and there’s nothing Gavoka can do about it.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

“He’s sitting on top of a collapsing house of cards and the entire deck is filled with jokers. The only values that members of this wandering party seem to share is contempt for good governance and a complete disregard for the value of merit.”

There have also been reports for sometime that a number of SODELPA members are planning to jump ship and join Sitiveni Rabuka’s Peoples’ Alliance.

