Siromi Turaga sworn in as new AG

Members of parliament are currently taking their oaths at the State House.

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has been sworn in as Prime Minister.

Former Magistrate, Siromi Turaga is the new Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

National Federation Party Leader, Biman Prasad is the Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Developments, and Statistics and is also the Deputy Prime Minister.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka, takes the position of Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation and is also a Deputy Prime Minister in the new cabinet.

Lynda Tabuya is the new Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation.

The President of the National Federation Party, Pio Tikoduadua, is the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration.

Aseri Radrodro is the Minister for Education.

Dr. Antonio Lalabalavu has been sworn in as Minister for Health and Medical Services.

Former Fiji Corrections boss Ifereimi Vasu is Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts.

Lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo is the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources.

Ro Filipe Tuisawau has been appointed as Minister for Public Works, Communications, Transport, and Metrological Services.

People’s Alliance General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka is the Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management.

Former FTU General Secretary Agni Deo Singh is the Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Public Relations.

Vatima Rayalu is the Minister for Agriculture and Waterways.

