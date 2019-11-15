Schools can use Free Education Grant for student lunches

Schools can use the Free Education Grant to provide lunches for students whose parents can’t provide food due to COVID-19.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar highlighted this in parliament following the criticism from the Opposition for allowing Non-government organizations and private entities to supply food in schools.

Akbar says while the Ministry will not implement a lunch programme, school heads have been given permission to dip into the Free Education Grant for needy students.

“We have met up with the heads of schools, we’ve got the data here, and we are grateful for these institutions, corporate bodies faith-based organization, individuals who are providing lunches.”

Akbar says everyone is facing financial challenges during this difficult time and it’s crucial that we work together.