School rehabilitation work for nine schools

Education Minister Premila Kumar. [Photo: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The construction works of nine schools in the Northern Division is expected to commence at the end of this year.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says leading up to the design of the buildings, a number of discussions were held with the head of schools, school management committee members and the community to understand sensitivities in the communities.

Kumar says this is done to ensure the design is accepted by the community and serves its purpose.

“The construction works packages are now out of the tender and it is anticipated that construction will commence in all nine schools by the end of this year. To enable effective, timely and highly quality delivery, the Australian Government agreed to manage the implementation of this project.”

Kumar says repairs are being done in a manner to ensure there is no disruption to teaching and learning.

She adds that with the new infrastructure, the communities will have cyclone-resistant infrastructure.

The Minister says the Australian government has committed over $19M to rehabilitate the nine schools.

The schools are Maramarua, Dreketi Primary, Lekutu Secondary, Lekutu District, Bua District, Dama District, Ratu Luke Memorial, Wailevu West and Nukubulou District.