Sayed-Khaiyum hits out at Nawaikula

There has been a lot of work undertaken behind the scenes to make public offices and public transport accessible to Fijians with disabilities.

The Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum clarified this, following several claims and questions raised by the opposition while debating the Review of the Performance Audit on Access for Persons with Disabilities to Public Offices and Public Transport, which was tabled on August 16th, 2021.

Sayed-Khaiyum says he hopes this issue will not be used as a political football.

Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula while contributing to the debate criticized the budgetary allocation for persons with disabilities.

“As I said, in 2017, it was $200,000, it increases to 1.1m in 2017 and 2018 and after that, it went down to where it was before. That is the reflection of the commitment from people that side of the house for the people with disabilities.”

Sayed-Khaiyum took a swipe at Opposition MP Niko Nawailkula and highlighted that allowances for people with disabilities were first introduced by the FijiFirst government.

“So I will read the actuals for last year’s budget. We spent $9 million on allowance for persons with disabilities. Let me reiterate never before in Fiji did persons with disability receive a monthly allowance. $90 is a modest sum and we would like to increase it, but the fact is it has been introduced for the first time.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that the report did not mention that public transportation in Fiji is privately owned.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says a lot has been achieved in a short period of time since the convention was ratified in 2017.

Kumar adds that there are proper parking facilities for people with disabilities and they are also working with the Fiji Roads Authority in terms of proper road markings and signage.