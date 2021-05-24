Sayed-Khaiyum gives NFP political advice

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad has labelled government MPs as sinners.

He made the comments in parliament in a bid to have government members of parliament agree to his motion to undertake an inquiry into the causes of poverty and report back to Parliament.

Prasad claims the MPs have committed the biggest sin by not agreeing to a simple motion.

The NFP leader says he has been called the defacto deputy leader of PAP by the Attorney General, which he claims means sinner.

“But the biggest sin, the PAAP the Gunah that they have committed on the people of this country is by not supporting this simple motion to find out what is going on with the people, the real PAP, the sin.”

Prasad also received political advice from Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and also from SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka.

“Stop aligning yourself to PAPi because they are actually anathema to your vote bank. Remember that.”

The motion by the NFP Leader was defeated.