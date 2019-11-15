Home

Parliament

Sayed-Khaiyum denounces Opposition

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 29, 2020 11:23 am
Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has hit out at the Opposition saying they’ve used two days of debate to ridicule the budget, to lie and undermine the hard work put into developing it.

In his right of reply, Sayed-Khaiyum questioned what mind-set the Opposition is trying to inculcate in the public.

He singled out Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka for calling the new budget ‘irresponsible and rudderless’ after making positive comments on the night of the budget address.

Article continues after advertisement

“I was quite in a way buoyed by the comments by Sitiveni Rabuka, the Leader of Opposition where he said and I quote “we have to be positive when we talk about the measures that have been announced today. Meaning the 17th of July budget announcement. It’s a courageous budget and it’s up to us to critic it properly and hopefully, the nation can get behind it and go achieve the goal they believe they can achieve to get the economy back. I was buoyed by that because I thought here we have a new mindset and the new political approach. It’s a one in a hundred-year lifetime situation. Of course Mr Speaker, he changed. He completely changed.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the Opposition’s comments against the budget are filled with misplaced contempt for what is good and genuine, an effort to feign empathy for the poor.

 

