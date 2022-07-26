Samisoni hails government initiatives

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

There was a long applause from Government Members of Parliament after Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Mere Samisoni delivered her budget response.

In her address, Samisoni commended a number of policies announced by the government in the 2022-23 National Budget.

Samisoni says Fiji has grown into an amazing multi-racial country that must not be allowed to fall back into ruin because of politicians who have little or nothing to show for their words.

The businesswoman expressed gratitude towards the ‘First Home Owners’ scheme’ asking for more allocation towards this scheme so more Fijians can own a home.

“Mr. Speaker I’m aware of the First Home Owners Scheme established in 2018 to assist first time home owners in Fiji. That was a commendable policy which must be encouraged to be extended as much as possible.”

Samisoni also made a plea to community leaders and entrepreneurs to assist Fijians wherever they can, saying it is a collective role and not that of the government alone.

The SODELPA MP says she wants whatever wealth she has accumulated to be channeled to the people and communities.

Samisoni applauded the government’s support for education.

“I applaud the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme and Toppers Scheme of the government that has been able to assist the students in this nation.”

Samisoni says there are, however, gaps the private sector can fill.