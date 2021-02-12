Safety at jetties brought up in parliament

The safety of the maritime traveling public was brought up in parliament today.

This was during the question on the progress of the Government Shipping Franchise Scheme.

In responding to SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro regarding safety in jetties, Minister for Transport, Faiyaz Koya says Fijians need to make timely reporting on issues at jetties.

Radrodro had said some ports do not have proper lighting and shed for passengers and putting risks on Fijians lives.

“It’s chaotic at Natovi, particularly those mid-night trips whereby I have to reverse into the boat and there’s very limited lighting and also at Nabouwalu Honorable Speaker when we get off in the early hours of the morning, even if it’s not a franchise like there’s no passenger shelter honorable speaker.”

The Minister in his response says the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is looking into concerns of safety however people need to bring up their concerns.

Koya says safety is a whole of government approach and his Ministry is working with other relevant stakeholders on this.

“It’s a whole of government approach when we look at these jetties and safety, it’s not just one Ministry. It’s to do with NDMO, it’s to do with Ministry of Infrastructure, all of those we do look at it holistically.”

Koya also says turnaround time for some routes has improved while work is still progressing for others.