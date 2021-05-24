Sachida Nand sworn into Parliament

FijiFirst candidate Sachida Nand has this morning been sworn into Parliament.

Nand has taken up the vacant seat in parliament left by former Womens’ Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

The Electoral Commission earlier resolved that Nand is eligible to be a member of parliament.

Nand secured 472 votes in the 2018 General Election and is the former Chief Executive of Fiji Cooperative Dairy Limited.

In his maiden speech, Nand acknowledged his new role to parliament and urged that Parliamentarians work together to help re-build a suffering economy.

“Let us have constructive discussions, let us not argue for the sake of arguing, let us not setup into cheap political point scoring, let’s put our people first. This is what I would like to work towards and that’s what I am looking forward to doing in this August house.”

Nand also highlighted that the 2021/2022 national budget is one of the best budgets in light of the global pandemic and has urged that people use the initiatives in the budget wisely.