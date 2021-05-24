Rural and Maritime Development projects to continue

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is committed to restoring, upgrading and building new roads, bridges and jetties through its rural programs.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu says investment on roads alone has increased from $26 million in 2015 to $39 million in 2018.

He adds in the last three financial years since 2018, a total of $76 million was allocated towards jetty replacement programs and upgrading of rural roads.

He says they have progressively invested in rural electrification through grid extensions and the installation of solar home systems.

He says $1.25 million has been allocated to the Ministry in the last two financial years to address high-priority water and sanitation programs.

Seruiratu says his Ministry worked on upgrading medical facilities as well.

“We have also seen upgrading and subdivisional hospitals to provide access to basic health care and medication and the children in rural and maritime areas, in general, have access to good facilities and also the same thing with their education and transportation with the subsidized”.

Seruiratu highlighted that 200 communities and about 41,000 Fijians across the four divisions have benefited through the Ministry’s rural projects.