Royalties for landowners

$325,000 has been paid to landowners in Ba for their extraction of iron sand from the Ba River mouth.

Minister for Infrastructure and Meteorological Services and Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate said this was the first set of royalty paid out by the Government to the landowning unit, which is similar to royalties paid out to other landowners around the country for the exploration of their resources.

“From the time that Fiji was a colony, all that stuff under the ground belonged to the Government. The landowners would sit on top and get nothing of that royalty. It was this Government that gave 80% to the landowners.”

He said landowners in Nasomo in Vatukoula have received almost $1million in royalty for leasing their land to Vatukoula Gold Mines.

Usamate said while mining was important, it has to be sustainable, which was why it relied on the Environmental Impact Assessment from the Ministry of Environment before approving the exploration licenses to private companies.