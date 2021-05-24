Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Royalties for landowners

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 11, 2022 6:35 am

$325,000 has been paid to landowners in Ba for their extraction of iron sand from the Ba River mouth.

Minister for Infrastructure and Meteorological Services and Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate said this was the first set of royalty paid out by the Government to the landowning unit, which is similar to royalties paid out to other landowners around the country for the exploration of their resources.

“From the time that Fiji was a colony, all that stuff under the ground belonged to the Government. The landowners would sit on top and get nothing of that royalty. It was this Government that gave 80% to the landowners.”

Article continues after advertisement

He said landowners in Nasomo in Vatukoula have received almost $1million in royalty for leasing their land to Vatukoula Gold Mines.

Usamate said while mining was important, it has to be sustainable, which was why it relied on the Environmental Impact Assessment from the Ministry of Environment before approving the exploration licenses to private companies.

 

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.