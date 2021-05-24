Home

Parliament

Registration of the Sex Offenders Bill passed

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 21, 2021 4:40 pm
[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Registration of the Sex Offenders Bill was unanimously passed in parliament this afternoon.

The Bill was debated extensively in the house however all Members of Parliament voted in favour of the Bill by acclamation.

The Act now requires the establishment of a register containing information on sex offenders to enable specific agencies to monitor sex offenders and to assist in reducing the risk posed by these individuals.

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the objective is to ensure the safety of children.

“We have to take proactive steps. It’s also about having a registry process giving people access to that information to make sure they do not re-offend or put them in an environment where they may get attempted to offend. It is also about addressing it through community awareness, family value, all those combined, it is a holistic approach to try and address the issue of the rise in sexual offenses.”

While the Opposition had some reservations about certain clauses they agreed that the law will address the issue of sexual offenses against children.

