Ratu Suliano’s seat to remain vacant

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau has this morning ruled that the Former Opposition MP Ratu Suliano Matanitaboua’s seat in parliament will remain vacant until the next General Election.

This as Ratu Suliano was convicted by the Anti-Corruption High Court for one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

His seat has become vacant pursuant to Section 63 (1) (d) of the Constitution.

This Section expressively provides that the seat of a member of parliament becomes vacant if the member ceases the right to be nominated as a candidate to parliament for election.

Section 56 (2) paragraph (g) provides that a person maybe a candidate only if the person has not at any time during the eight years immediately before being nominated been convicted of any offence under any law for which the maximum penalty is a term of imprisonment of 12 months or more.

Ratu Suliano has been convicted under Crimes Act 2009 therefore he is disqualified from being a candidate in the 2022 General Election.

“This is particularly so given that the maximum penalty for the offences that he was convicted of is a term of imprisonment of five years and 10 years respectively.”

Ratu Epeli says he also wrote to Ratu Suliano on July 13th informing him that his seat in parliament has become vacant pursuant when he got convicted on July 6th.

He adds this was also conveyed to the Leader of Opposition.

Pursuant to section 20 (1) of the Electoral Act 2014 the Chair of the Electoral Commission has also been notified.

Ratu Epeli says the Chair has also been notified that given that Ratu Suliano’s seat has become vacant more than three years and six months after the first seating of the parliament following the most recent general election – his seat will remain vacant until the next general election.

The former MP had breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act and obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

His sentencing submission will be on Friday.