Rabuka says Jale's outburst is racist

In an interesting twist SODELPA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is distancing himself from his fellow party member Anare Jale’s racist outburst in parliament earlier in the week when he singled out the Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum as the lone person responsible for perceived iTaukei problems.

Rabuka suggests that Jale has defied SODELP’s specific position by inciting racial differences.

Rabuka is emphatic SODELPA does not condone racist outbursts anymore.

“We have a party position on that and the position is that we do not condone statements that would incite racial differences. And we said that when honourable Bulitavu made his comments last year, and all we can do is try and our members to tone down those issues and be objective about the observations.”

The differences within the embattled party seems more confusing than ever with party maverick Niko Nawaikula jumping into the controversy saying he doesn’t think Jale was being racist at all.

Nawaikula doesn’t agree with his Party leader or the Party position.

“It is not at all racist. Only the attorney general according to my knowledge as I was there, who turned that into racist comment. It was not a racist comment at all and you can go to Hansard, I tell you to confirm that. But, it is serious, it implies that the whole problem in the nation is caused by one person and he should seriously reflect on that.”

Anare Jale who is the husband of the new SODELPA General Secretary Emele Duituturaga claims the Attorney General who is an Indo-Fijian is not wanted by the iTaukei people and is responsible for the demise of the community.

Apart from the Prime Minister calling it a sheer racist attack, more government MPs have come out in support of the Attorney General rubbishing Jale’s claims as simply lies.



Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the comment was uncalled for coming from an honourable member of the August House.

“The hornourable Attorney General is a Fijian and our country has gone through some very challenging past and we have a visions in the 2013 constitution that encompasses the vision where all of us have to go together on this journey. Irrespective of whether we iTaukei or Indo-Fijian or Rotuman or part Chinese.”



Trade and Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya

Trade and Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya labelled Jale’s comment as a personal attack.

“He is 100% wrong. The one thing about the FijiFirst Party is our unity and I think that is what they fear. But in terms of racially charged comments, I think that is absolutely uncalled for.”

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who was taken aback by the racist attack believes the nation will never progress if we continue our assessment based on ethnicity.

“It goes to show they do not have anything further to add, nothing substantial to contribute. But what it does also, unfortunately, it demonstrates that these politicians want to seek power for the sake of power and they want to seek power based on ethnicity.”



Anare Jale

Anare Jale is considered to be one of the least vocal SODELPA MPs but since his recent interest to replace Rabuka as party leader some MPs believe Jale is now trying to prove to right wing party supporters, through his racist outbursts, that he has what it takes to replace Rabuka.