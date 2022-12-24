Rabuka elected Fiji’s new Prime Minister

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is the new Prime Minister of Fiji.

Rabuka was elected on the floor of parliament by 28 votes.

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama received 27 votes.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka was nominated by Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka and this was seconded by National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad.

The Prime Minister has been elected under Section 93(3) of the 2013 Constitution as none of the parties won the majority of seats in parliament after the 2022 General Election.

The votes were cast through secret ballots.

The Parliament proceedings have now been suspended to allow Prime Minister and his cabinet to proceed to the State House to take before the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere the oath of allegiance of office which must be administered by the President.

Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says when that is concluded then the House will resume to complete the remaining items on today’s paper.

Ratu Naiqama says the Secretary-General will notify in the usual manner all Members of Parliament through the Whips of the resumption time of their meeting to conclude the agenda on the order paper of parliament.