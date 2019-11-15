Rabuka did not sacrifice seat: Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the departure of former Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has left SODELPA in tatters.

Speaking in parliament, Bainimarama said Rabuka’s resignation was no sacrifice.

“The former Leader of the Opposition did not sacrifice his seat for anyone. He abandoned his post, he left his party and as a parting gift, he left SODELPA’s leadership bitterly divided. Those of you left in this parliament who are still praising him even after his departure should do the honourable thing. Leave SODELPA and join the party that he has proposed”.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama also called out Opposition MP Mitieli Bulanauca for making allegations of murder against the Prime Minister.

“I think he knows he’s lying becasue the alternative is that he is delusional and possibly insane. All you have to do is listen to his rant in his reply. I would urge the leader of his party to set him straight – a coward he is”.

Bainimarama also highlighted that SODELPA seems to be in a precarious position due to issues surrounding party leadership.