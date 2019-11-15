Rabuka calls for PM to withdraw statement

Leader of Opposition, Sitiveni Rabuka raised a point of order this morning in response to the confirmation of minutes of Parliament’s last sitting.

Rabuka told the house that based on standing order eight, he took issue with the inclusion of certain comments by the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

“And the sentence before the interjection by members, states and I quote. He should be prison right now. That in relation to the previous sentence where he said I’ve been taken to task Honorable Speaker, by yourself but he has not been taken to task for the events that transpired on the 2nd of November, 2000 up at camp.”

Rabuka called on the Speaker to have the PM’s comments removed from parliament’s records.

“Mr. Speaker, my perhaps personal explanation, the generations of future members of parliament will have access to this. The Honourable Prime Minister understands the separation of powers and he knows that nobody goes to prison except on the orders of the judiciary. And I ask Honourable Speaker sir that the Honourable Prime Minister withdraws that statement and that they be expunged from the records of Parliament.”

The Speaker in response noted that he would look into it and would not act on it immediately as it had just come up this morning, given that the Hansard had been out for some time.