Quarantine fees for foreigners passed in parliament

Parliament has passed a Bill to amend the Public Health Act to charge quarantine fees to foreigners entering Fiji under COVID-19 protocols.
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the amendment will allow the Health Ministry to make regulations on fees and charges for tourists who require quarantine and medical services.
The Bill was passed unanimously.
