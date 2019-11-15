Home

Quarantine fees for foreigners passed in parliament

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 3, 2020 11:50 am
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Parliament has passed a Bill to amend the Public Health Act to charge quarantine fees to foreigners entering Fiji under COVID-19 protocols.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the amendment will allow the Health Ministry to make regulations on fees and charges for tourists who require quarantine and medical services.

The Bill was passed unanimously.

More details soon.

