Quality of learning maintained while transferring teachers

The teacher transfer application will be considered based on reuniting families.

This was clarified in parliament by the Education Minister, Premila Kumar while explaining how the Ministry is handling teacher transfers for the next academic year.

Kumar highlighted they receive close to 1000 applications each year.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the current climate teacher transfers will be considered to bring families together who have been separated for a long period during this second wave of the pandemic”

The Education Ministry processed 1,085 applications last year and 767 have been received so far this year.

All transfer expenses are paid by the ministry.

She adds teacher transfer will be done in a way where the quality of learning is maintained.

“Mr. Speaker Sir the ministry tries to ensure that our teachers are placed in schools where they are needed most”

There are over 13,200 teachers in over 175 secondary schools, 735 in primary schools, and 871 in early childhood education centers.